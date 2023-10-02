Beckley woman accused of murder headed to trial twice in November

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley woman accused of murder could be headed to trial not once but twice next month.

Aredith Thompson was arrested and later placed on home confinement following the fatal shooting of Jewan Greer in Beckley in November of 2022.

Police said she cut off her ankle bracelet and escaped home confinement on August 8, 2023. U.S. Marshals, Beckley Police, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies were later able to arrest Thompson at a home in Prosperity, W.Va. on August 8, 2023.

During her arraignment on the felony Escape charge on Monday morning, a trial date was set on the charge for November 6, 2023, just three weeks ahead of her murder trial set for November 27, 2023.

“We have a great team in place at our office. We’re ready to go when it’s time for trial. Ms. Thompson has two trials during this term and our office is prepared to handle each of them,” said Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Thompson.

In an interview with WVVA News over the phone while she was on the run, Thompson claimed she shot Greer in self-defense.

Thompson is currently being held in jail without bond as she awaits trial on both charges.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.