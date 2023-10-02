Authorities investigate possible abuse of special needs student at New River Intermediate School

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway regarding possible abuse of a special needs student at a Fayette County school.

According to Superintendent Gary Hough, their office initiated the initial call to law enforcement and Child Protective Services (CPS) after reviewing surveillance footage at New River Intermediate School in Oak Hill.

Right now, details are limited. However, WVVA News has reached out to the West Virginia State Police for a comment and will share their response once received.

Stay with WVVA News for the latest on this developing story.

