Advocates discuss signs and resources for domestic violence awareness month

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Advocates for domestic violence victims gathered at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton to raise awareness for domestic violence awareness month.

Advocates say that domestic violence is a pattern of behavior that is used to gain power over another person in a relationship. It can be physical, emotional and even economical. Chief Judge for the Twelfth Family Court Circuit Lisa Clark says anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, regardless of race, economic status or age.

“If your partner is controlling who you talk to, where you go, how many times you use your phone, who you’re talking to on your phone, those are all red flags. We start teaching this to kids as young as high school age because it’s prevalent also in our high school,” said Clark.

Clark says parents should watch for warning signs in children such as bad grades or quitting extracurricular activities. She says victims of domestic violence can be made to feel useless but there is hope and people who can help them along the way.

“It takes many victims multiple attempts to remove themselves from the abusive relationship and they need to know there’s support. That all they have to do is take a step and there will be all of these women and supporters here to take care of them and their families as they move forward out of a dangerous situation,” said Clark.

“It’s important for them to know there is help out there. You do not have to stay in the situation and suffer. We are here, others like us are here. We will be your voice,” said SAFE domestic violence advocate, Lora Justice.

Justice says organizations like Stop Abusive Family Environments (SAFE) can help victims in a number of ways. This includes helping victims through court proceedings, filing domestic violence protective orders and they can even provide shelter for up to two years.

