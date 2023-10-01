Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival is open for the season

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s officially fall and Sinkland Farms has kicked off the weekend with their annual Pumpkin Festival.

The festival will be open to visitors every weekend for the next six weeks, ending on November 5th. Attendees can expect horse rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, and more.

The farm is full of pumpkins and gourds, but if pumpkins aren’t your thing, you still have a chance to pick some sunflowers.

Farm Owner, Susan Sink says they want to make sure there’s an activity for everyone.

”I’ve had one family come up to me even today to say, thank you so much for opening up your farm and sharing with us. If not for Sinkland Farms, my children would never see what a real Turkey looks like a real sheep or real go a real donkey except on TV or in a storybook,” explains Sink.

Learn more about the Pumpkin Festival here.

