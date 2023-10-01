Monday will be mild and dry, as will the next several days ahead

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern this week
DECORATING FORECAST
DECORATING FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

With high pressure forcing our air to compress, warm, and dry out, the next several days will bring fair and mild weather. We’ll be cool and clear overnight, with low temps in the 40s and 50s and just some areas of fog here and there.

FORECAST HIGHS
FORECAST HIGHS(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs should be warmer than average, topping off in the mid 70s to low 80s. Monday night will be mainly clear with lows in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday-Thursday will bring much of a repeating weather pattern- cool, mainly clear nights, and warmer dry days with highs in the 70s and 80s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system looks to bring a chance of rain, and also a BIG COOL DOWN by this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

