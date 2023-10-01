Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty

Mountain lions come so close to their first win, but fall to the Hilltoppers 23-21
Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions came into Saturday looking for their first win of the season. Coming into Saturday, Concord was 0-4 hosting the West Liberty Hilltoppers.

In the start, West Liberty took an early lead 7-0 after a quarter. The Hilltoppers would make it 14-0 until the Mountain Lions answered to make it 17-7 at half.

In the second half, Concord struck right away as Jack Mangel found Alvin Howard for a 69-yard TD to make it 17-14. Concord would go onto lead 21-17 at a point, but on the final play of the game, West Liberty scored to win 23-21. Mountain lions now at 0-5 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University

Latest News

Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty
Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty