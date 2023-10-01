Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions came into Saturday looking for their first win of the season. Coming into Saturday, Concord was 0-4 hosting the West Liberty Hilltoppers.

In the start, West Liberty took an early lead 7-0 after a quarter. The Hilltoppers would make it 14-0 until the Mountain Lions answered to make it 17-7 at half.

In the second half, Concord struck right away as Jack Mangel found Alvin Howard for a 69-yard TD to make it 17-14. Concord would go onto lead 21-17 at a point, but on the final play of the game, West Liberty scored to win 23-21. Mountain lions now at 0-5 on the season.

