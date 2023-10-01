Carilion Clinic and LewisGale step up to the plate for a softball charity game

Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Regional Health System faced each other in a game of softball to...
Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Regional Health System faced each other in a game of softball to raise money for charity.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two health organizations stepped up to the plate for a good cause. Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Regional Health System faced each other in a game of softball to raise money for charity.

Physicians, nurses, and administrators from Carilion Clinic and Lewis Gale played a charity softball game at the Red Sox stadium.

“It means the world to us to be able to come out and donate some time and raise some money for a good cause,” says Carilion Clinic’s Cardiac Unit Operation Manager Kristy Myers.

She says the money raised will benefit the American Heart Association.

“Most of our patients, our cardiac patients, they come in with chest pain,” explains Myers. “We do see some stroke, but most of them are those that need heart casts or they need a device to keep their heart functioning properly or even open heart surgery.”

“I work on a cardiac unit. So it means the world to us to be able to come out and donate some time and raise some money for a good cause,” says LewisGale’s Stroke Coordinator Elizabeth Hart.

She says although the game is between rival hospitals making a difference brings them together.

“I think the last game that we played before COVID LewisGale actually won the game. So it’s just a matter of pride and saying that we’re the winner. We’re the best.” adds Hart. “We may be rivalries, but we have come together on many different occasions. And this is just one of those occasions that we come together to partner for the community.”

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing everybody out today. And the funds raised today help to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association here in the Roanoke region,” says the American Heart Association Development Director Elizabeth Vail.

Vail says these funds will help save lives.

“We’re funding almost a million in life saving research right here in Roanoke. And we’re doing a lot of great work in terms of quality education, we play CPR anytime kids in our area local schools. We’re the largest voluntary health organization in the United States,” states Vail.

LewisGale ended up winning against Carilion, 10 to 3.

Click here to get involved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street
Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ

Latest News

Bluefield gets back on track, dominates St. Andrews Saturday night
Bluefield gets back on track, dominates St. Andrews Saturday night
Bluefield gets back on track, dominates St. Andrews Saturday night
Bluefield gets back on track, dominates St. Andrews Saturday night
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty
Concord falls to 0-5 on the last play of the game to West Liberty