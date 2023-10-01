Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum

Two basketball legends amongst other West Virginia Sports Hall of Famers meet and speak with fans in Raleigh County
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARTIE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Artie Museum, or a West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, has had many legendary people walk through the doors in Raleigh County. However, Saturday two basketball legends made their presence felt in front of a large audience.

Bob Huggins, former West Virginia men’s basketball head coach and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, and Jerry Lucas, 12-year NBA player, NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, came to Raleigh County to speak to a large crowd. It was also the first time Huggins has spoken publicly since his resignation and retirement in June.

