Bluefield State drops fourth game in a row, falls to 0-3 in CIAA
Big Blue lost 28-12 to the Fayetteville State Broncos
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State scored the first points of the game on a defensive touchdown but failed to sustain enough scoring drives on offense.
Fayetteville State took a 14-6 lead into halftime and the Broncos did enough to hold the lead in the second half. Bluefield State dropped Saturday’s contest 28-18. The Big Blue has now lost four games in a row and is still without a conference win.
