Bluefield gets back on track, dominates St. Andrews Saturday night

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams came into Saturday night at a 2-2 start, looking to bounce back after two straight losses. The team hosted the St. Andrews Knights in order to get back in the win column. The team also honored fallen Bluefield wrestler Dontae Miller during the game.

The Rams came out firing on all cylinders, to take a 14-0 lead quickly and lead 28-6 at halftime. The Rams would go onto win 49-14 and now sit at 3-2.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.