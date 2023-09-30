We're leaving fall behind for a while with sunny skies and warm weather.

Mainly sunny for the rest of this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours we’ll continue to see clearing. This will result in some patchy fog developing as we head into the overnight hours. We’ll stay quiet otherwise, with low temperatures down in the mid to low 50s.

Tomorrow high pressure continues to build into our area, which will result in some beautiful conditions. Mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. 80 degrees will certainly be possible in some spots. As we stay dry and sunny, we’ll get even warmer as we head into the start of the work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for a final hurrah of summer.

Mostly sunny through the middle of the week, but right now we’re watching the possibility of a strong cold front bringing chilly air and highs in the 50s in about a week. This could even result in the first 30 degrees temperatures for our area. We’re still a week out so anything could change.

