Triangle Sportsman’s Club holds Toys for Tots charity match

The match helped Toys for Tots get gifts for kids this Christmas.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Christmas might still be 86 days away, but for The Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, it’s never too early to prepare. On Saturday, they teamed up with The Triangle Sportsman’s Club to combine competitive shooting and the Christmas spirit. To compete, participants had to donate a new unwrapped toy valued at $25 or more or an equivalent cash fee.

“I think it’s an awesome thing that the Marines do for our underprivileged children, and I think where we’re actually helping to sponsor that, it’s brought a lot of comradery together with our club and other people from outside the community. We have people from different areas from Tazewell County, Mercer County, and Raleigh County here today,” says Tammy Martin, a participant and range officer in the match.

This was the first time Toys for Tots has partnered with the Triangle Sportsman’s Club to hold a charity match. Tony Graham, president of Triangle Sportsman’s Club, says they are glad to be able to use their hobby to bring joy to kids who may otherwise not get anything this Christmas.

”Anytime that we can have fun and generate for a charity... if you’re not participating, you’re just missing out...” says Graham, “...and there is no better thing to put your efforts into than taking care of the kids.”

Graham says more than fifty people participated in the charity match, with some giving even more than the required amount. If you missed out on this year’s match, the Triangle Sportsman’s Club say they hope to make it an annual tradition, helping kids for years to come.

