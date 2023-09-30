September’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Chance Barker, QB, Princeton Senior High School
Barker led the Tigers to a 5-0 start in September, leading the area in passing yards and a 15-2 TD-INT ratio
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The September True Blue Athlete of the Month is Princeton sophomore QB Chance Barker. Barker led the Tigers to a 5-0 start(6-0 after Friday) while leading the area in passing yards with a 15-2 TD-INT ratio.
Hear from Barker, Princeton head coach Keith Taylor, and senior WR/DB Dominick Collins on Barker receiving the award and how he has gotten to this point.
