September’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Chance Barker, QB, Princeton Senior High School

Barker led the Tigers to a 5-0 start in September, leading the area in passing yards and a 15-2 TD-INT ratio
September’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Chance Barker, QB, Princeton Senior High School
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The September True Blue Athlete of the Month is Princeton sophomore QB Chance Barker. Barker led the Tigers to a 5-0 start(6-0 after Friday) while leading the area in passing yards with a 15-2 TD-INT ratio.

Hear from Barker, Princeton head coach Keith Taylor, and senior WR/DB Dominick Collins on Barker receiving the award and how he has gotten to this point.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ
Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University

Latest News

September’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Chance Barker, QB, Princeton Senior High School
September’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Chance Barker, QB, Princeton Senior High School
Graham runs through Marion, improves to 5-1
Graham runs through Marion, improves to 5-1
Game of the Week: Bluefield vs. Independence
Game of the Week: Bluefield vs. Independence
Graham runs through Marion, improves to 5-1
Graham runs through Marion, improves to 5-1