Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street

This fall tradition returned with a great turnout.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The City of Princeton is welcoming autumn on a sunny Saturday. Taking over Princeton’s Mercer Street, the event saw a great turnout, with crowds of people coming to check out vendors, shows, and activities. AutumnFest included a limbo contest, car show, and bounce houses and featured many local businesses, organizations, and restaurants. One business owner says this event is not just a good way to get customers...But also a good way to bring people into their mercer street location other times of the year as well.

“We always have wonderful days at festivals such as this. And a lot of new people didn’t know we were here, and they’re happy to find a bookstore in a small town like Princeton,” says Tammy Dotson, current owner of Hatter’s Bookshop.

Dotson praised the turnout for AutumnFest, saying it seems like all of Mercer County turned out for the event.

