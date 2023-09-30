Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk returns to Bluefield City Park

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in more than three years, the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk returned to Bluefield City Park on Saturday.

Working to raise awareness for suicide prevention, the walk brought out locals from all walks of life to do just that. The walk’s Chair, in her second year organizing the event, said bringing people together for such a solemn occasion does come with some heavy emotions. But she added, talking about the issue at-hand, and paying respect to those lost, remains ever-important.

“Suicide, mental health and addiction all go hand in hand,” said Kathy Easley, Walk Chair. “So the tears are bittersweet in-that we are honoring our lost loved ones, but we’re elated at people who need our help at home have come out today as well.”

Saturday’s walk was supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.