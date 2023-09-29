Raleigh County Sheriff warns of scams currently circulating in the area


Do not answer scam calls
Do not answer scam calls(KOTA/KEVN)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies are working to get in front of a growing number of scams plaguing residents.

In an interview with Sheriff J.C. Canaday on Friday, he said there are a number of ways to keep you and your family safe from scammers attempting to steal your money. He said some residents recently lost thousands of dollars from imposter scams, charity scams, and tech scams.

He said some of the imposters are even claiming they represent the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. to ask for a charitable donation. A lot of times, he said the scammer will pose as a government official and may even pretend that a family member has been in an accident in an attempt to steal funds.

Sheriff Canaday encourages people to think thoughtfully on what the caller or emailer may be asking before taking action, advising the public that his deputies are always available at the Sheriff’s Dept. to help.

“Obviously, if you’re concerned...someone who calls you and says we’re so and so and collecting money for this. It’s okay to say I want to call back and drive up and talk to somebody face to face here.”

The Sheriff also points out that a representative from the government and IRS will rarely ever call over the phone or request payment through Venmo, Green dot, or I-Tunes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Mitchell Fisher
WVVA Hometown Hero: Greenbrier County contractor helps terminal cancer patient
Laney Hudson was struck and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy with his marked cruiser last...
Family of West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck, killed by off-duty deputy demands jury trial

Latest News

UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Beckley K-9 Gabo
Beckley Police Department announces K-9 Gabo’s retirement
DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to childcare providers
DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to childcare providers