NRCTC showcases progress on development of new aviation program


Leaders with New River Community and Technical College showcased some of its progress on Friday...
Leaders with New River Community and Technical College showcased some of its progress on Friday related to the development of a new aviation mechanics school at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with New River Community and Technical College showcased some of the school’s progress on a new aviation mechanics program at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

The college was recently able to purchase a plane for students to use for practice through a $100,000 donation from the AEP Foundation. According to President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, the new program has a number of benefactors helping to bring the project to fruition, including the Community College and Technical System Office along with private donors.

Dr. Copenhaver said the new program will support the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s multi-million-dollar industrial site geared toward industries in aviation. Leaders break ground on new multi-million-dollar industrial site in Raleigh County (wvva.com)

“It was nice to see people from the community come and celebrate this moment with us. The college is doing some final fundraising, so I think it’s nice for people to see we are moving forward with this and with the New River Gorge Regional Dev. Auth.”

Once the industrial site is complete next door, economic development leaders say the site could bring as many as 600 new jobs in aviation to the area. Dr. Copenhaver said their program is designed to provide workers and support to those companies.

The goal for the program is to start accepting students as early as 2024.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Mitchell Fisher
WVVA Hometown Hero: Greenbrier County contractor helps terminal cancer patient
Laney Hudson was struck and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy with his marked cruiser last...
Family of West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck, killed by off-duty deputy demands jury trial

Latest News

Keith Adams
Charges dismissed against man that caused two officers to overdose, prosecution to happen in federal court
Beckley Police Department announces K-9 Gabo’s retirement
Beckley Police Department announces K-9 Gabo’s retirement
Virginia man arrested in Wythe County after vehicle search
Virginia man arrested in Wythe County after vehicle search
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday