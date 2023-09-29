Multiple renovation-related issues push back reopening of Kaymoor Miners Trail

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hikers in Fayette County will have to wait several more weeks to enjoy the newly renovated Kaymoor Miners Trail.

The trail and its 821 steps closed on September 5 for repairs. The renovations were scheduled to be completed this week, with the trail expected to reopen the first week of October; however, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NRGNPP) is now saying that the reopening has been rescheduled for November 9.

The park explains that work has been delayed due to structural integrity issues connected to the stairwell and the area’s uneven terrain, which is making it difficult for workers to move and place construction materials.

The trail and stairs are fully closed as these renovations continue. The ongoing work includes the repair and replacement of several joints, landings, stringers and stair treads, which the NRGNPP claims are the “most degraded components of the steps.”

