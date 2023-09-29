Graham runs through Marion, improves to 5-1

G-Men beat Scarlet Hurricanes 41-13
By Josh Widman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-Men used big plays to pull away from the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Graham fell behind 7-0 then immediately answered with a touchdown. The G-Men piled on the points the rest of the night and came away with a 41-13 win. Graham is now 5-1 this season with a 2-0 record in the southwest district.

