Graham runs through Marion, improves to 5-1

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-Men used big plays to pull away from the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Graham fell behind 7-0 then immediately answered with a touchdown. The G-Men piled on the points the rest of the night and came away with a 41-13 win. Graham is now 5-1 this season with a 2-0 record in the southwest district.

