Government shutdown would impact WV National Guard

West Virginia National Guard
West Virginia National Guard(West Virginia National Guard Facebook page)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - If no budget deal is reached by Saturday at midnight, almost 1,500 full-time employees of the West Virginia National Guard will be impacted.

Maj. Holli R Nelson, with the WVNG, said in a statement Friday that if the shutdown happens all full-time members of the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) will report to work on Monday without pay until a budget is passed.

The remaining full-time civilian workforce will be furloughed.

More than 6,000 Army and Air National Guard members scheduled for training in October may also be impacted, Nelson added.

Since 2013, the WVNG has had to prepare to or implement a government shutdown a number of times, which has limited training and readiness activities force wide. Army and Air National Guard units throughout the state have lost significant training time to prepare for current and future missions to include cancelled drills and combined training exercises with other states.

“The continued fiscal uncertainty placed on our entire organization has a detrimental effect on our readiness, our people and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “The West Virginia National Guard currently has Soldiers and Airmen who are deployed in harm’s way and serving here at home supporting the State of West Virginia. Our brave men and women are not in a position to deal with the financial difficulties that a pay disruption may create, and I cannot imagine the stress that they and their families are facing because of a lack of a budget. This shutdown and the continued battles in Washington over appropriations increases the burden already placed on our men and women in uniform and their families.”

“Congress must fully fund and support a force that is capable of overwhelming victory through a long-term budget deal to ensure our men and women have the best opportunity for success when called upon,” Crane said.

The West Virginia National Guard will continue to support overseas contingency operations and will provide defense support to civil authorities during this lack of appropriations. Once a budget deal is reached, the WVNG will return to normal operations.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: West Virginia Turnpike cleanup continues into Friday
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Mitchell Fisher
WVVA Hometown Hero: Greenbrier County contractor helps terminal cancer patient
Laney Hudson was struck and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy with his marked cruiser last...
Family of West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck, killed by off-duty deputy demands jury trial

Latest News

New River CTC, BSU sign articulation agreement
New River CTC, Bluefield State University sign articulation agreement
Kaymoor Miners Trail repairs ongoing
Multiple renovation-related issues push back reopening of Kaymoor Miners Trail
File photo of Katherine Johnson | NASA
WVU Libraries adding Katherine Johnson’s archives
Leaders with New River Community and Technical College showcased some of its progress on Friday...
NRCTC showcases progress on development of new aviation program