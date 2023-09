BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A notice for staff & parents of children who attend Bland Street Preschool in Bluefield, WV.

School has been cancelled for the day (Friday, September 29, 2023).

School will resume as scheduled this Monday, October 2, 2023.

This information comes directly from director Dara Smith.

