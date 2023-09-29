Beckley Police Department announces K-9 Gabo’s retirement

Beckley K-9 Gabo
Beckley K-9 Gabo(Beckley Police Department)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department announced that K-9 Gabo has retired. The retirement comes after some health issues.

Beckley Police said this in a post about Gabo:

The Beckley Police Department is saddened to announce the retirement of K9 Gabo due to health issues. K9 Gabo has been an amazing asset to our department and served the citizens of Beckley since February of 2018. K9 Gabo will serve out the remainder of his life with his dedicated handler, PFC Birchfield. The Beckley Police Department members thank K9 Gabo for his years of faithful service.

K-9 Gabo and PFC Birchfield
K-9 Gabo and PFC Birchfield(Beckley Police Department)

