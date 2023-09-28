Virginia man arrested in Wythe County after vehicle search

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Jerome Johnson, 40, of Ivanhoe, Virginia following a traffic stop.

According to a post from the WCSO, deputies conducted a stop on Tuesday on a 2007 white Dodge Charger with fictitious license plates on Lots Gap Road being operated by Johnson.

A wrecker was contacted to tow the vehicle, and the deputy conducted an inventory search of the vehicle.

During the search, two concealed handguns were found, and Johnson was placed under arrest. A further search of the vehicle was conducted, and the deputy found 148 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and several baggies of pills. A seizure of $1542 was also noted.

Johnson was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, possession of 20 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule 2 with the intent to distribute

Johnson was remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

This is just one part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics in Wythe County.

Michael Johnson search findings
