Tazewell County Landfill to see improvements

By Charlie Boothe
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Landfill users will soon see improvements in access and services as a new management company is set to take over and the construction of a new trash “cell” will soon be complete.

County Administrator Eric Young said Capital Waste Management will take over for the current operators, Santek, which is owned by Republic Waste Management

Young said Santek had asked for more money, an extra $700,000 a year, which the county did not approve.

“They said they were losing money,” he said, and since the county declined to pay the extra money that may be why “we did not get top performance.”

However, Young said Santek took over in 2017 and the supply chain issues and difficulty in finding employees during and after the pandemic and “unprecedented times” contributed to the problem as well.

After the pandemic, the landfill also saw a surge in trash coming to the landfill, he added, which exacerbated the problems.

Customers have also posted complaints about the rough roads to the landfill, but Young said that’s because traffic had been diverted to an alternate route in May while the new cell is under construction.

Young said the new cell should be finished by November so that alternate route will no longer be needed and landfill users will have a better access road.

“Stay tuned,” he said. “Things are going to change.”

