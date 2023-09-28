Senators Kaine and Warner offering solution to prevent government shutdown

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are discussing how to prevent a government shutdown.

“There’s no state in the country that gets hit harder than Virginia,” Sen. Warner said.

The Democrats say there is a bill that can avoid the shutdown: They’re proposing a continuing resolution.

“What the bill would do is if you get to the end of a fiscal year, and there is not a new deal, you just automatically go into a continuing resolution. The continuing resolution would just extend current month’s spending, but then you also disabled the body from taking up other issues until they get a budget deal,” Sen. Kaine said.

Sen. Warner says if a shutdown begins this weekend, federal workers and members of the armed services will have to work without pay.

“After the shutdown, they will get reimbursed, but for many families, government workers, and others that live paycheck-to-paycheck, how they’re going to pay their mortgage? How they’re going to make their car payment?” Warner said.

Kaine says any shutdown will be painful.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

