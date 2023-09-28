Raleigh County daycare worker arrested for Child Abuse Resulting in Injury


Child's Play Development Center
Child's Play Development Center(KSLA)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County daycare worker was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

According to the criminal complaint, Salena Pritt was charged with one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury following an incident that happened Tuesday at the Rising Stars Daycare Center on Harper Road in Beckley.

The complaint said a parent picked up his two-year-old son from the business on Tuesday, when his son started complaining of pain in his right arm. The parent took the child to a physician who diagnosed the child with a closed fracture of the elbow and placed his arm in a cast.

When a trooper reviewed surveillance at the facility later, he reported seeing Pritt, an employee at Rising Stars, dragging the child across the room by the arm.

WVVA News reached out to Rising Stars for a comment on the situation and will share their response once received.

Pritt was arraigned on the charge on Thursday.

