The morning team welcomes Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole to WVVA Today!
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another familiar face is joining WVVA’s flagship morning show as the newest morning meteorologist, Jeffrey Hoole.
Prior to joining the morning show, the Virginia native forecasted weekends and filled-in where necessary on WVVA.
He also reported for WVVA’s weekday newscasts.
Hoole was born in Alexandria and grew up in Woodstock, Virginia.
