The morning team welcomes Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole to WVVA Today!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another familiar face is joining WVVA’s flagship morning show as the newest morning meteorologist, Jeffrey Hoole.

Prior to joining the morning show, the Virginia native forecasted weekends and filled-in where necessary on WVVA.

He also reported for WVVA’s weekday newscasts.

Hoole was born in Alexandria and grew up in Woodstock, Virginia.

After making his way through community college and earning his Associate Degree in Science, Jeffrey was accepted into Virginia Tech in the Spring of 2019. Majoring in Meteorology, he is set to graduate in May 2022. During his time at Virginia Tech, Jeffrey has done weather for WUVT Radio, and has also participated in the Hokie Storm Chase. In his free time Jeffrey enjoys cooking, playing video games, watching the weather outside, spending time with his wife, and playing with his cat.

