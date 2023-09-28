Mainly dry today though some stray showers could sneak in

We’ll see the chance for a few rain showers throughout the morning and evening today. Winds will continue from the northeast into Thursday as high pressure remains wedged along the eastern slopes of the Appalachians. This will work to keep us mainly dry as we head throughout the day on Thursday. Rain showers will attempt to breach the area of high pressure throughout the day, and the western counties in our area could certainly still see some rain. Most of us on the eastern side of the region will stay mainly dry. Any rain showers that do pop up will remain spotty at best. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, though we could still see some places stay in the upper 60s depending on cloud cover.

Some rain will be possible today, though most of us will stay dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the remainder of the week, the high-pressure ridge will move off to the northeast leaving us will dry weather into the weekend. Temperatures look to gradually warm up into the weekend and the start of next week. We’ll stay very much above normal, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. As of Tuesday, our normal high temperature here in Bluefield is officially 69 degrees, meaning any temps in the 70s will be considered warm!

Some of us will be struggling to get out of the 60s today. (WVVA WEATHER)

