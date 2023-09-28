If you sold Taylor Swift or Beyonce tickets this year, the IRS wants you

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – If you sold tickets to some of the biggest events of the year, you might have to report it as taxable income to the IRS.

According to new 1099-K rules that take effect this year, ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub are required to give the IRS information on users who sold more than $600 worth of tickets this year.

Anyone who made more than $600 from reselling tickets will be required to report the money as taxable income.

The IRS is targeting some of the biggest events this year, like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, and soccer tickets to see Lionel Messi. Resellers have accounted for more than 70% of ticket sales this year for these concerts and games.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes open on WV Turnpike, northbound lanes to remain closed for several hours following tractor trailer crash
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the second degree on September 26, 2023.
Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual assault
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Wishing the absolute best to WVVA’s Meteorologist Collin Rogers!
Wishing the absolute best to WVVA’s Meteorologist Collin Rogers as heads to his next adventure!

Latest News

A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song
Man has not yet been identified
Search for armed man who takes food from homes moves to Giles County
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm
A government shutdown could be less than three days away as closed-door meetings and bargaining...
Spending fight drives US towards government shutdown