Coats wanted for WVVA’s annual coat drive

By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is teaming up again this year with local business for this year’s coat drive. If you have a new or gently used coat that you would like to donate to someone in need WVVA is collecting coats now through Oct. 27.

You can bring coats to the WVVA studio or bring them to any Grants, City National Bank or Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery location. The coats will be collected and given to local non-profits in our viewing area who will distribute them to those in need this winter.

The Bluefield Union Mission is just one of of many non-profits that will be receiving coats thanks to the drive.

“It’s a great time of the year. This is where people give of themselves and they look around in their closets and see if they have a coat that they haven’t worn in a long time or it’s gently used. Then they share it with someone in need in their community. This is my favorite time of the year,” said Director for the Bluefield Union Mission, Craig Hammond.

Coats of all sizes are welcome for the coat drive.

