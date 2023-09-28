BSU’s losing skid continues in loss to Emory & Henry

Big Blue fall to Wasps in women's soccer 1-0
BSU’s losing skid continues in loss to Emory & Henry
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue hosted the Emory & Henry Wasps in women’s college soccer. The Big Blue came into the game on a three-game losing streak looking to change that direction.

However, a 27th minute goal by the Wasps was all they needed to defeat the Big Blue. BSU now sits at 2-6 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

