Both lanes of I-77 between Beckley and Charleston closed due to accident

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County dispatchers said traffic is shutdown between Mossy and Paint Creek at this time due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to 911 operators in Fayette County, the accident happened at mile marker 61 along the Fayette/ Kanawha County border.

Both the North and Southbound lanes are closed between those two exits at this time and traffic is currently being diverted to Deep Water Mountain Road.

The Pax Fire Dept. is currently working the scene.

