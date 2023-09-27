WVSP issues Silver Alert for man last seen in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for William T. Heilman.

Heilman was traveling South on Interstate 77 with his daughter, in route to Florida from New York. Heilman suffers from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and upon stopping at the Tamarack in Raleigh County, Mr. Heilman took possession of the vehicle and departed without his daughter in an unknown direction of travel.

The vehicle is a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox, Maroon in color and bearing NY registration KVL 2136.

Information has been disseminated to the West Viriginia State Police in Beckley and all surrounding 911 Centers. Members of Troop 7 are still actively searching for Mr. Heilman on all areas of Interstate 77 north and south and adjacent areas.

It is believed Mr. Heilman may be in route back to his home in Chaffee, New York.

If located, please contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 dispatch at (304) 926-1908.

