Wishing the absolute best to WVVA’s Meteorologist Collin Rogers as heads to his next adventure!

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After two years fulfilling multiple duties in various capacities, WVVA Today wishes the absolute best to Collin Rogers as he heads to his next chapter.

Hailing from Chicago, but growing up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, he came to WVVA after graduating from Virginia Tech in July of 2021.

In addition to morning meteorologist, he has held roles as reporter, meteorologist and interim-Chief while Katherine Thompson was on maternity leave.

Besides his dao;u on-air roles, he is known for his community involvement including countless classroom visits, the Warm Morning Coat Drive, Toys For Tots, the Ramey-American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive and the Friday Furcast @ Noon.

Collin is taking his talents to west Michigan in particular, WWMT.

Before he leaves us, we take a lookback at some memorable moments by the lover of all things weather and all things holidays.

Joshua, Taylor, Teraina and Ervin with WVVA Today and everyone at WVVA thank you for your tireless dedication to serving our community.

