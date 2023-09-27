Two food trucks unveiled as part of food truck incubation program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two new food trucks can now be found in Mercer and Raleigh counties. Lord Of The Fries and Poppa J’s Kitchen are now occupying these food trucks that are a part of a partnership between the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and ten counties.

“We put together a team we referenced today. A lot of people helped on this and we put together an application to the ARC. The Appalachian Regional Commission funded a grant of $400,000 and it was a local match of $100,000 part of which came from the Truist foundation and others,” said BEDA Executive Director, Jim Spencer.

Spencer says each truck costs $170,000. He says in order for applicants in the program to be able to test out the food trucks they must complete online trainings and submit a business plan. Then they’ll have 60 days or ten events to get a taste of what it takes to run a successful food truck.

“We’re also creating a food truck association. We found that there was not one in West Virginia. This is to support our entrepreneurs in this program as well as existing food trucks to help market them. We’ll be unveiling that website soon and we’re looking forward to grow this opportunity,” said Spencer.

Both food truck operators got the opportunity to feed those in attendance of Wednesday’s event. Rebecca Morris owns Lord Of The Fries and says she was nervous at first but managed to sell out her inventory of loaded fries.

“Well it’s been in the works for a little over a year working with the Bluefield Economic Development Authority. We’ve just been trying to do everything to get to today. Today is the trial run and I guess official grand opening. I’m really hoping to turn it into a full time dream,” said Morris.

The USDA presented the Bluefield Economic Development Authority with a grant for $99,000 that will be used to purchase two food trailers for the program’s use. Spencer says they are still taking applicants for the program. If you want to apply you can click here to do so.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.