Oak Hill man facing felony fraud charges

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges following a fraud investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Rice, 40, of Oak Hill, is charged with 74 counts of felony computer fraud and the felony offense of obtaining money under false presence.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the investigation of possible fraud occurring from June to September began on September 5.

The victim told deputies that she had hired Rice to do work on her residence, and Rice had attached her debit car information to a couple of different money transfer apps after he told her that he was unable to be paid by checks.

The victim then began noticing transactions going to the individual on her bank statements she did not approve with more than $7,000 in transactions being made.

Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending the posting of a $50,000 bond.

