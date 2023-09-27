Mount Hope juvenile’s medical emergency causes crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A car accident that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. today, September 27, sent one to the hospital and temorarily closed a roadway.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Mount Hope. The vehicle had caught fire after the initial crash, but it was quickly extinguished.

Fridley said that a juvenile was the drive and sole occupant of the vehicle. It is believed that the juvenile had a medical emergency before the accident at this time.

Mount Hope Fire Department and General Ambulance assisted on scene.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour and is now open.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

