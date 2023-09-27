Morgantown woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Ruth Hicks
Ruth Hicks(Mon Health System)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman celebrated her 102nd birthday on Wednesday.

Ruth Hicks was born on Sept. 27, 1921 in Milford, Texas and obtained her undergraduate degree from Texas State College for Women, now Texas Women’s University, and her Master of Science in Social Science at the University of Illinois before moving to Morgantown with her husband in the fall of 1949.

Once in Morgantown, Ruth and her husband worked at West Virginia University as educators, teaching history and English respectively. Her son also worked at WVU in theater set design.

Ruth says that Morgantown has grown and developed exponentially since she moved there almost 75 years ago.

Ruth has lived at The Suites at Heritage Point for nearly six years, and The Suites celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

When asked what the key to living a long life is, Ruth said, “I can’t think of anything that has made this happen, except that I’ve been blessed with good health. I eat green vegetables and I walked just about everywhere I went growing up, other than that, I am just blessed to be here.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer carrying ammonia nitrate.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes open on WV Turnpike, northbound lanes to remain closed for several hours following tractor trailer crash
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the second degree on September 26, 2023.
Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual assault
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Wishing the absolute best to WVVA’s Meteorologist Collin Rogers!
Wishing the absolute best to WVVA’s Meteorologist Collin Rogers as heads to his next adventure!

Latest News

UPDATE: Southbound lanes open on WV Turnpike, northbound lanes to remain closed for several...
Southbound lanes open on WV Turnpike, northbound lanes to remain closed for several hours following tractor trailer crash
Laney Hudson was struck and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy with his marked cruiser last...
Family of West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck, killed by off-duty deputy demands jury trial
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Jerome Johnson, 40, of Ivanhoe, Virginia...
Virginia man arrested in Wythe County after vehicle search
Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual assault
Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual assault
Oak Hill man facing felony fraud charges
Oak Hill man facing felony fraud charges