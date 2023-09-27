MCAS participates in nation adoption program

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter is once again participating in the fall national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption program.

Sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the program helps animal shelters which are seeing an often-overwhelming number of animals brought in to be adopted.

From Oct. 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states. Adopters can save a life and bring home a spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.

Every pet will also get a free microchip.

Stacey Harman, who is the director at Mercer County Animal Shelter, says the animal shelter has been in code red a lot within the last year. Even though the shelter isn’t currently in code red this adoption program comes at a good time for the shelter.

“I am not technically under code red, but I am full, and we have lots of puppies and kittens and we’re supposed to be getting a litter of 14 puppies tomorrow,” she said. “I think that you know with the puppy and kittens that people will really come out and adopt.”

The Greenbrier County Animal Shelter is also participating in the program.

There will be another “Empty the Shelters” event in December.

