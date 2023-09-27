High pressure wedged against the mountains will try to keep us dry the next few days

We’ve held on to a few clouds throughout our area today. This has kept temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Our lower elevations of course seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, we’ll get cool again, sitting in the low 50s overnight. We’ll stay mainly cloudy with a chance for some drizzle, maybe some patchy fog on the roadways as we head into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Tonight will be very similar to the last few nights. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will continue from the northeast into Thursday as high pressure remains wedged along the eastern slopes of the Appalachians. This will work to keep us mainly dry as we head throughout the day on Thursday. Rain showers will attempt to breach the area of high pressure throughout the day, and the western counties in our area could certainly still see some rain. Most of us on the eastern side of the region will stay mainly dry. Any rain showers that do pop up will remain spotty at best. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, though we could still see some places stay in the upper 60s depending on cloud cover.

High pressure wedging against the mountains will try to keep us dry the rest of the week. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Some rain will be possible Thursday, but mainly in our western counties. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the remainder of the week, the high-pressure ridge will move off to the northeast leaving us will dry weather into the weekend. Temperatures look to gradually warm up into the weekend and the start of next week. We’ll stay very much above normal, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. As of Tuesday, our normal high temperature here in Bluefield is officially 69 degrees, meaning any temps in the 70s will be considered warm!

