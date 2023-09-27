Cloudy skies with showers at times
We’ll stay cool and cloudy today and tomorrow
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today, and we could see a few showers at times this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average in the 60s later today.
A few showers are possible tonight, otherwise, we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 50s overnight.
Tomorrow will bring some of the same. We’ll notice quite a bit of cloud cover and the chance for some hit-or-miss showers. High temperatures will be a tad warmer in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.
Most will dry up on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for most.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the weekend and highs will rise into the 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
