Chuck Howley’s #66 to be retired for WVU Football

Today, West Virginia Athletics has announced that Chuck Howley's #66 will be retired during the game against BYU on November 4.

Howley, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is the only Mountaineer to win letters in five different sports.

He was a sprinter/weight man on the track team, a heavyweight wrestler, a trampolinist in gymnastics, and won the Southern Conference 1-meter diving championship in swimming.

Beyond those sports, Howley’s best came on the football field, where played as a guard/center on offense and linebacker/middle guard on defense.

In his 3 years at WVU, the team went 21-8-1, highlighted by a 21-7 victory against Penn State in 1955 (the last time WVU beat Penn State until 1984).

In 1955, as a sophomore, Howley was the team’s starting left guard on offense and middle guard on defense. In 1956 he changed to center and linebacker, but then moved back to guard for his senior season in 1957.

In his senior season, Howley was named an All-American, captained the All-Southern Conference team, and was given the Jacobs Blocking trophy (an award for the best blocker in each conference).

He was also named West Virginia’s Amateur Athlete of the Year in 1957 (over Hot Rod Hundley).

After being drafted in the first round of the 1958 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears (#7 overall pick), Howley suffered a major knee injury that kept him off the field for two seasons.

In 1961, the Dallas Cowboys acquired Howley, and he became the team’s starting outside linebacker for 12 season, as part of the team’s legendary “Doomsday Defense”.

Howley would later win the Super Bowl MVP honor in 1971 - the Cowboys lost the game to the Dallas Colts, 16-13, but Howley became the first and only player in Super Bowl history to receive the MVP award while being on the losing team.

The following season, the Cowboys and Howley would win the Super Bowl over the Dolphins.

Howley was a member of WVU’s inaugural 1991 Sports Hall of Fame class - and this August, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, too.

The retirement of Howley’s number was approved by the WVU Athletics Council in August, as Howley received all the qualifications necessary for the honor (including an undergraduate degree, induction to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, induction into the Mountaineer Legends Society, and induction into a national college/pro hall of fame).

Howley is now the 6th player to have his number retired by WVU football, including Major Harris (9), Ira “Rat” Rodgers (21), Sam Huff (75), Bruce Bosley (77), and Darryl Talley (90).

Currently, offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard wears #66 for WVU - he will complete his career with the Mountaineers using #66 before it is placed into permanent retirement.

Howley will be celebrated on-field during the BYU game with his family.

