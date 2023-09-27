Blue Spoon Cafe to host last Bark-N-Brunch of the year

By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield, West Virginia will be having their final Bark-N-Brunch of the year on Oct. 1. The Blue Spoon’s owner, Nicole Coeburn says people and their dogs are welcome to come out and eat.

Free pup cups and a doggy menu will be offered. The event will run from 9 am to 3 pm and 10% of all profits will be donated to local animal shelters. Donations like food, bedding and toys will also be accepted for the shelters. The day will also see an adoption event for Second Chance For Pitbulls from 12 pm to 2pm.

“We’re very much about being active in the community. Hosting events for the community. Just getting everybody involved especially when we can do a benefit to help our local animal shelters. We’re very hands on with that,” said Coeburn.

