Tamarack Marketplace to celebrate Fallfest

Tamarack Marketplace
Tamarack Marketplace(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fallfest is returning to Tamarack Marketplace on Saturday, October 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature live performances on two stages with 12 West Virginia bands, local foods and beer, and crafts.

The lineup of local musicians include Redline Band, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Jared Stout Band, Alabaster Boxer, One Eyed Jack, Bad Keys of The Mountain, The Carpenter Ants, 18 Strings, Andrew Adkins, Ginger Wixx and Randy Gilkey.

West Virginia Artists will demonstrate the art of jewelry making, soap making, needle felting and more. Face painting for kids is free.

The culinary team at Tamarack Marketplace will host an outdoor food tent with unique features in addition to the indoor restaurant, and local food vendors will offer up savory kettle popcorn and sweet treats. Local craft beers, domestic and seltzers will also be on hand.

