Students treated for smoke inhalation after Bluefield University dorm room fire

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Four Bluefield University students were treated for smoke inhalation and others are temporarily staying in a local hotel after an electrical fire in a dorm room early this morning.

According to the university, Initial reports indicated that Alumni Hall, behind the Dome Gymnasium, experienced an electrical fire. After contacting emergency services, campus safety officials responded to the incident and kept the fire at bay with extinguishers until first-responders arrived to take over the scene.

The fire was contained to only one room, BU said, but power had to be cut off to the whole facility.

Students were allowed to retrieve essential items before going to a hotel, and the four students who were treated for smoke inhalation were released with no further medical treatment needed.

“Our students’ well-being during this experience is our priority,” President David Olive said in the release from the university. “Our residence life team will be available to meet their needs throughout this situation.”

Once fire inspectors complete their reports, students with rooms not damaged will be moved back to the facility while students with damaged rooms will be accommodated with new housing arrangements.

