Pulaski County students participate in Agriculture Day

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Schools 5th graders learned about the agriculture industry on Sept. 26.

Students heard from professionals and participated in hands on demonstrations.

Organizers say the goal is to interest students into potential agriculture careers.

“I’m able to tell the kids that people here in Pulaski are growing beef cows, dairy cows, we have hogs, sheep, goats, chickens, it’s all right here, the apples that you’re eating. They came from Cana Valley, they’re right from here so it’s all right here for them,” Senior 4H Extension Agent Chris Lichty said.

Around 350 kids took part in the county’s agriculture day.

