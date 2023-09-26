Potential changes to Bluefield, WV, ordinance could mean legal pit bulls and collars for cats

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Potential changes could be coming to pet rules in Bluefield, West Virginia, that could affect pit bulls and cats.

During Tuesday’s city board meeting in Bluefield, West Virginia, An amendment to the city’s Code of Ordinances meant to re-define the terminology of a “dangerous animal” saw its first reading. Currently, the term is used for some breeds of dog, most notably pit bulls. However, if this amendment is passed, it will redefine the term to indicate any animal that has been declared dangerous. This declaration can be made if the animal attacks a person or other animal two times or more or based on the severity of the bite.

“It’s been a very contentious thing inside the city. And it’s the belief that an animal is not born vicious; it is made vicious,” says Anthony Heltzel, city attorney for the City of Bluefield.

Under the proposed change, this redefinition could include cats as dangerous animals as well, if the conditions are met. Those aren’t the only changes that the amendment could bring for cats, however. If this is passed, cats will be required to wear a collar at all times. Not following this could result in the cat being taken away and placed in the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Heltzel says the purpose of this particular change is to help with curbing the stray cat population in Bluefield, West Virginia. It is hoped this will help distinguish the family pets from the neighborhood strays, preventing the wrong cats from being taken away.

“There’s no way to distinguish whether a cat that is outside running around... We get a call from somebody’s property of a cat, stray cat, there’s no way to make a determination whether that is in fact a stray, feral cat or if it is somebody’s pet,” says Heltzel.

Heltzel says he doesn’t expect this potential change to have a serious impact on the mercer county animal shelter’s capacity issues. He also says this proposed ordinance is coinciding with Mercer County’s spay and neuter clinic venture which the City of Bluefield is hoping to work towards.

These changes will be decided on at the Bluefield, WV, City Board meeting on Tuesday, October 10th.

