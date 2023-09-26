One dead after single-vehicle crash

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash this morning.

According to a release from the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:37 a.m. to an accident on U.S. Route 460.

The driver was traveling eastbound on US Route 460 just past Commerce Dr. when they crossed over the median and both westbound lanes striking the guard rail and continued over an embankment.

The driver, the single occupant of the vehicle, was found dead upon arrival of law enforcement.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The name of the driver is not being released until family notifications have been made.

