Nathan Herstich and Jack Mangel earn conference Offensive Player of the Week honors

Both QBs broke records on Saturday
By Josh Widman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WVVA) - Bluefield University QB, Nathan Herstich and QB Jack Mangel were named Offensive Player of the Week for their respective conference.

Herstich set three single-game AAC records with 467 passing yards, 57 pass attempts and 68 total plays. He completed 30 passes and tossed 4 TDs.

Mangel broke Brian Novak’s program record for career touchdowns. He threw for 4 TDs on Saturday and that fourth TD was the 72nd of his career.

