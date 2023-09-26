Nathan Herstich and Jack Mangel earn conference Offensive Player of the Week honors

(WVVA) - Bluefield University QB, Nathan Herstich and QB Jack Mangel were named Offensive Player of the Week for their respective conference.

Herstich set three single-game AAC records with 467 passing yards, 57 pass attempts and 68 total plays. He completed 30 passes and tossed 4 TDs.

Mangel broke Brian Novak’s program record for career touchdowns. He threw for 4 TDs on Saturday and that fourth TD was the 72nd of his career.

