Law enforcement to have high visibility during October Click It or Ticket campaign

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Motorists can expect to see a high visibility of law enforcement in coming weeks.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is working with local law enforcement statewide to encourage drivers on West Virginia roads to buckle up during the statewide Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement mobilization that runs from October 6 through 22.

This campaign is a part of GHSP’s efforts to increase seat belt usage in West Virginia.

This mobilization also runs in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 3 regional mobilization, Operation Crash Reduction, running from October 6 through 9.

Operation Crash Reduction and the October Click It or Ticket are conducted during Columbus Day weekend, as historically, it is one of the deadliest holiday weekends for fatal crashes in NHTSA Region 3. Region 3 includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“We want all drivers and passengers traveling in West Virginia to be safe on the roadways and to always wear their seat belt,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

October was the most dangerous month on West Virginia’s roads, with a total of 309 traffic fatalities from 2011 to 2020, and in 2021, 40 percent of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in West Virginia were not wearing seat belts.

“As we continue to work to spread lifesaving seat belt messaging, we ask that every driver and passenger take responsibility when they are driving or riding in vehicles. Too many people die on our roads because they were not buckled or not buckled correctly,” said GHSP Occupant Protection Program Coordinator Amy Boggs.

“At the current statewide seat belt usage rate of 92.5 percent, unbuckled drivers or passengers have a 20.10 times higher likelihood of being killed if they are in a crash. The reality is: seat belts save lives. Not buckling up is not worth the risk. Click It. Don’t Risk It,” concluded Boggs.

Wearing a seat belt is required by law, and tickets for violating that law is $25.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

